Italy: At least 9 dead in cable car accident

As Italy reopened its skiing experiences post covid lockdown, another tragedy has hit the country, taking at least nine lives.

On Sunday, a cable car hit a snag and fell to the ground on the side of a mountain, leading to the death of at least nine people and leaving two others seriously injured.

The accident took place near the town of Stresa, which is on the shores of Lake Maggiore in the Piedmont region.

As of now, nine people have been declared dead and two other people, who were injured, have been rushed to a pediatric hospital in the city of Turin, emergency services reported.

According to an initial investigation, there may have been a broken cable at the top of the system which would have led to the cable car falling down.

The cabin of the cable car had 11 people. The picture posted by Italy’s emergency services shows a cable car mangled in broken tree branches and cable.