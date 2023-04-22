Top 10 world news: First civilian evacuations in Sudan, Taliban bans women from Eid celebrations, and more

Saudi-state television on Saturday announced that the evacuation of citizens had begun in Sudan after the fighting began last week. This comes as the army had previously agreed, on Saturday, to help evacuate foreign nationals. In other news, the regressive Taliban regime has now prohibited them from attending Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Baghlan and Takhar provinces of Afghanistan.

Saudi-state television on Saturday announced that the evacuation of citizens had begun in Sudan after the fighting began last week. This comes as the army had previously agreed, on Saturday, to help evacuate foreign nationals."The first evacuation vessel from Sudan has arrived, carrying 50 (Saudi) citizens and a number of nationals from friendly countries," noted the channel.



After education, Taliban prohibits women from attending Eid celebrations





The regressive Taliban regime has now prohibited them from attending Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Baghlan and Takhar provinces of Afghanistan. The directive was passed by the de-facto authorities of the two provinces saying “it is forbidden for women to go out in groups during the days of Eid al-Fitr.”

More than 3,000 people in the Russian city of Belgorod were evacuated after another explosive object was found at the site where Moscow’s warplane accidentally fired a weapon which caused a blast, on April 20. The evacuation took place on Saturday (April 22) and a couple of hours later people returned home after the explosive was disposed of.

Two people died while 10 were injured after a restaurant caught fire in Spain Friday night. The fire was sparked when one of the waiters flambeed a dish and accidentally set the walls and ceiling ablaze which quickly transformed into a mega-fire.

Amid talks with China, the Philippines’ top diplomat raised his concerns over escalating tensions in waters around Taiwan, said Manila, on Saturday (April 22). The statement was issued by Manila’s foreign ministry after the talks between Chinese Foreign Minister and Philippine foreign secretary as the two countries have sought to deepen economic ties while also managing their dispute in the South China Sea.

A top official of the International Committee of the Red Cross stated on Friday that prisoners who have been kept for years in the US detention facility in Cuba at Guantanamo Bay are exhibiting signs of "accelerated ageing."

A transgender Democratic member of the Montana House of Representatives is facing heat for using language that has not gone down well her Republican counterparts.

Deep-sea explorers have found the long-lost shipwreck from World War II Japanese transport ship, the SS Montevideo Maru which was involved in Australia’s most deadly maritime disaster, said the team on Saturday (April 22).

Democrat New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Friday said the migrant crisis had nearly 'destroyed' his city while making a desperate plea to the Biden administration to help with the flow of immigrants in the city.