Democrat Mayor Eric Adams says migrant crisis has destroyed New York City, calls out Biden administration

Democrat New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Friday said the migrant crisis had nearly 'destroyed' his city while making a desperate plea to the Biden administration to help with the flow of immigrants in the city.

“The city is being destroyed by the migrant crisis,” said Adams during a panel discussion with the African American Mayors Association in Washington, DC.

“And none of my folks came to Washington DC to fight for the resources that’s going to undermine every agency in our city," he added.

Adams' statement comes a few days after he blasted President Biden for turning his back on the city. He blamed the Democrats for a projected $4.2 billion budget shortfall that can very well turn the current situation into a humanitarian crisis.

“The national government has turned its back on New York City. Every service in this city is going to be impacted by the asylum seeker crisis," said Adams.

“This is in the lap of the president of the United States! The president of the United States can give us the ability to allow people to work. This is in the lap of the executive branch of the United States of America."

The steady influx of migrants

Over the last year, the Big Apple has witnessed the arrival of more than 55,000 foreigners, claiming to be seeking refuge from prosecution and violence. According to the City Hall, over 200 migrants arrive in the city daily and it costs as much as $380 per day per household to provide food and shelter to them.

“Over 50,000 people come to the city of New York seeking assistance and we are told, ‘You will not allow them to work, you have to...give them food, clothing if they need, give them the basic services that they need, you’re supposed to make sure they have three meals a day, make sure that all the children are educated — and while you’re doing that, New York City, we’re not going to give you anything in return,'” added the mayor.

The majority of the migrants are being serviced using taxpayer-funded emergency shelters, comprising hotels mostly while others are being stationed at the eight Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers (HERRCs).

(With inputs from agencies)