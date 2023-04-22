After education, Taliban prohibits women from attending Eid celebrations

As if restricting women and girls from education was not enough, the regressive Taliban regime has now prohibited them from attending Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Baghlan and Takhar provinces of Afghanistan.

The directive was passed by the de-facto authorities of the two provinces saying “it is forbidden for women to go out in groups during the days of Eid al-Fitr.” Though the orders are not applicable across Afghanistan, it has once again shown that Afghan women have been reduced to third-grade citizens in their own country by tyrannical forces.

The latest decision comes days after the terror outfit banned families and women from dining in outdoor spaces with gardens in the Herat region of the country. Notably, the decision was taken to stop the mingling of women with other genders and keep a check on the violation of strict hijab rules.

"After repeated complaints from scholars and ordinary people, we set limits and closed these restaurants," said Baz Mohammad Nazir, a deputy official from the Ministry of Vice and Virtue’s directorate.

Apart from banning celebrations and dining, the Taliban has also passed orders stating that male doctors cannot diagnose or treat women. Hospitals have been directed to keep a close eye on proceedings.

Taliban banning female education

Despite all the censors, it is the ban on female education that has hurt the future of ordinary Afghan women the most. In December last year, the Taliban authorities sent a letter to all public and private colleges announcing the indefinite ban on Afghan girls attending educational institutions.

The reason cited for the ban was that women students had failed to appropriately observe gender-based religious restrictions.

"You all are informed to implement the mentioned order of suspending the education of females until further notice," read the letter.

On the occasion of International Women's Day last month, the UN released a statement and criticised the Taliban for the umpteenth time for its archaic order.

"It has been distressing to witness their methodical, deliberate, and systematic efforts to push Afghan women and girls out of the public sphere," said Roza Otunbayeva, special representative of the UN secretary-general and head of the UN mission to Afghanistan.

According to prominent human rights groups, the Taliban is the only country in the world where women and little girls are barred from entering educational as well as work institutions.

(With inputs from agencies)