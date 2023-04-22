Sudan unrest LIVE updates | Fighting continues despite ceasefire, army agrees to help evacuate foreigners
(Photos: Reuters)
According to Sudanese doctors union, early Saturday, over two thirds of hospitals in conflict areas were out of service with 32 forcibly evacuated by soldiers or caught in crossfire. This comes as 413 people have been killed and 3,551 wounded due to the ongoing fighting, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) statistics.
As sporadic gunfire and air strikes echoed across the Sudanese capital city of Khartoum, the country's army, on Saturday (April 22) agreed to help evacuate foreign nationals.
This comes as the two warring sides had called for a 72-hour ceasefire as the ongoing fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continues for a week now.
A statement by the army citing army chief Abdel Fatteh al-Burhan came after promises by rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, to open airports for evacuations, reported Reuters