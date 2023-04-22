Sudan unrest LIVE updates | Fighting continues despite ceasefire, army agrees to help evacuate foreigners

As sporadic gunfire and air strikes echoed across the Sudanese capital city of Khartoum, the country's army, on Saturday (April 22) agreed to help evacuate foreign nationals.



This comes as the two warring sides had called for a 72-hour ceasefire as the ongoing fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continues for a week now.

A statement by the army citing army chief Abdel Fatteh al-Burhan came after promises by rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, to open airports for evacuations, reported Reuters