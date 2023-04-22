US: Republicans want transgender lawmaker censured for condemning bill banning gender-affirming healthcare

A transgender Democratic member of the Montana House of Representatives is facing heat for using language that has not gone down well her Republican counterparts. Representative Zooey Zephyr was making an impassioned plea to her colleagues to reject a bill banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors saying it would 'tantamount to torture', when the Conservatives took offence.

“This body should be ashamed. If you vote yes on this bill and yes on these amendments I hope the next time there’s an invocation, when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands," said Zephyr.

After Zephyr's statement, House Majority Leader Sue Vinton stood and said, “I will note that this is entirely inappropriate, disrespectful and uncalled for. We can debate matters civilly and with respect for each other,"

Later, the Montana Freedom Caucus, a group of conservative lawmakers wrote a letter, accusing Zephyr of espousing 'hateful rhetoric'. Later on the same day, the Caucus took to Twitter and demanded Zephyr be censured for the speech.

"For attempting to shame the Montana legislative body and by using inappropriate and uncalled-for language during a floor debate over amendments concerning Senate Bill 99 - to ban sex changes of minor children" stated the Republican leaders.

Zephyr misgendered

Zephyr, who represents Montana's 100th House District replied saying the Caucus had misgendered her by using 'his' pronoun in the letter.

“It is disheartening that the Montana Freedom Caucus would stoop so low as to misgender me in their letter, further demonstrating their disregard for the dignity and humanity of transgender individuals. Their call for ‘civility and respect’ is hypocritical given their actions," said Zephyr.

“It is particularly troubling that the moment they were confronted with the impact their legislation has, they chose to silence the only trans woman elected to public office in Montana as opposed to doing the right thing and voting down this harmful legislation."

Other states have banned gender-affirming care

Montana is not the first US state to bring in a legislation banning gender-affirming care. Earlier this month, Idaho and Indiana passed similar bills, making sure that minors will not be able to transition from their assigned gender at birth.

Those against passing the bill say that banning healthcare facilities is an impediment for the trans community kids who might require vital and often life-saving care. They added that most procedures available to trans kids are reversible and safe.

Meanwhile, the supporters of the legislation argue that such procedures are harmful and carry lifelong repercussions and that only an adult should take the decisions - not the minor or their parents.

