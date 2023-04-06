USA: Idaho and Indiana approve legislation banning gender-affirming care

In what comes as a major setback for the LGBTQ+ community and their rights, the Republican states of Indiana and Idaho in the United States have approved legislation banning all types of gender-affirming healthcare for minors - meaning they will not be able to transition from their assigned gender at birth.

Eric Holcomb, the Idaho governor signed the bill on Wednesday prohibiting transgender youth from seeking medication or surgeries that help in the transition process. Additionally, the bill mandates those taking medication for transition stop doing so by the end of the year.

Notably, the legislation in the northwestern state will come into effect from July 1 and doctors providing gender-affirming care would be disciplined by a licensing board, per an Associated Press report.

“Permanent gender-changing surgeries with lifelong impacts and medically prescribed preparation for such a transition should occur as an adult, not as a minor,” said Holcomb.

Assisting transition a felony crime

Meanwhile, Idaho Governor Brad Little signed the legislation on Tuesday which criminalised gender-affirming care for youth. The law kicks into effect from January next year and doctors who are caught providing hormones, puberty blockers or other gender-affirming care to minors would be charged with a felony crime.

“In signing this bill, I recognise our society plays a role in protecting minors from surgeries or treatments that can irreversibly damage their healthy bodies,” said Little before adding, “However, as policymakers, we should take great caution whenever we consider allowing the government to interfere with loving parents and their decisions about what is best for their children.”

Naysayers and supporters argue the legislation

The naysayers of the move say that banning healthcare facilities is an impediment for the trans community kids who might require vital and often life-saving care. They added that most procedures available to trans kids are reversible and safe.

Indiana American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit, immediately after the passing of the legislation saying it was a violation of individuals' constitutional rights which guarantees equal protection regarding medical services.

Meanwhile, the supporters of the legislation argue that such procedures are harmful and carry lifelong repercussions and that only an adult should take the decisions - not the minor or their parents.



ALSO READ | In a first, five pregnant women sue the state of Texas over abortion ban

(With inputs from agencies)