ISRO gearing up for three high-profile missions: NVS-01, Aditya-L1 and Chandrayaan 3

Indian Space Research Organization's (ISRO) most-reliable rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) yet again proved its mettle on Saturday noon by precisely placing two Singaporean satellites in a circular orbit 586 km above the Earth's surface.

"In a textbook launch, the vehicle placed TeLEOS-2 and LUMELITE-4 satellites precisely into their intended 586 km circular orbit," ISRO said. This was the 57th overall flight of the PSLV rocket and was a commercial mission that was facilitated by NewSpace India Limited, ISRO's commercial arm.

In his post-launch address, Chairman ISRO, Dr S Somanath said ISRO would soon be conducting the launch of a GSLV rocket (earlier known as GSLV Mk2), a PSLV rocket and the LVM3 rocket.

"Lot of activity going on at SDSC-SHAR(India's spaceport) towards three major missions that are going to happen in the next few months," he added.

Going by what ISRO chairman had shared earlier with WION, these three missions are- NVS-01, a next-generation navigation satellite that the agency will be launching on board the GSLV Mk2 for India's national requirements, Aditya-L1 a science mission to study the Sun and solar atmosphere that is to be launched on board a PSLV and India's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 that will be lifting-off on India's heaviest rocket LVM3.

Sharing the progress on India's Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission, Dr Somanath said that the crew module (astronaut-carrying capsule) would be carried to an altitude of 12-14 km on board a modified 'L40' liquid-stage booster, which is dubbed test vehicle.

The maiden test vehicle mission is expected to be carried out in June this year and is meant to test the safety systems of the crew module.

Further, the maiden unmanned flight of the human-rated LVM3 rocket is to be carried out in February 2024. ISRO hopes to perform two or three unmanned flights, before the actual human spaceflight mission that involves sending three Indian astronauts to low earth orbit and then bringing them back safely by splashing down the crew module in the ocean.

India is developing all related technologies indigenously for fulfilling this mission, which is the country's most ambitious and expensive spacefaring venture so far.