Top 10 world news: Pakistan's Imran Khan faces resignation spree, France acts against migrant deaths, and more

Ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan's close aide Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday gave his resignation saying that he wants to 'take a break' from politics. On the other hand, Typhoon Mawar wrecked Guam on Wednesday, triggering a Category 4 hurricane to the US Pacific territory. In Australia, a Category 4 hurricane to the US Pacific territory lost her life in a hospital after allegedly being tasered by a police officer.

Finally, we also bring you live updates from IPL 2023.

Click on the news headline to read more:

Fawad Chaudhry, Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan's close aide, and one of the chief architects of his 2018 election win has resigned from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

"My earlier statement where I unequivocally condemned 9th May incidents, I have decided to take a break from politics, therefore, I have resigned from party position and parting ways from Imran Khan," Chaudhry wrote in a tweet on Wednesday evening.

Typhoon Mawar ravaged Guam Wednesday night, bringing a Category 4 hurricane to the US Pacific territory. The typhoon, the strongest to hit Guam in years, caused massive rains, lightning and power outages across the territory. Forecasters have warned that the hurricane could intensify further before weakening on Thursday. According to weather officials, “the centre of Mawar was moving northwest over the northern part of Guam.”

A 95-year-old woman died at an Australian hospital, days after she was allegedly tasered by a police officer at an aged care facility in Cooma town in New South Wales about 114 km south of the national capital Canberra.

An ancient symbol depicting a state of growth and transfer of power will be prominently installed in India's soon-to-be-inaugurated parliament building in New Delhi.

A 101-year-old WWII vet finally walked on the stage of his graduation ceremony after eighty years and officially received his diploma in Mount Vernon, Iowa. Fred Taylor had missed his graduation ceremony which was held in 1943 since he was deployed to serve with the Army Air Corps Reserve during World War II.

Actor Gulshan Devaiah has slammed Nawazuddin Siddiqui over his statement on depression. Siddiqui, in a recent interview, claimed that depression is an urban concept born out of privilege. Days later, the actor reiterated his statement and said if he spoke of mental health in his native village, he would be thrashed.

In the small village of Ololosokwan, adjacent to the UNESCO World Heritage site and Tanzania’s famous Serengeti National Park live the centuries-old Maasai people of East Africa who have for over a decade now been pushed out of their land for a “game reserve,” while the government says it is to help protect the environment.

In the latest of several trials in Europe over migrant lorry deaths, France is set to try 19 men, allegedly accused of a people-smuggling plot that led to the killings of 39 Vietnamese migrants in the back of a lorry in the year 2019, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate new parliament building on May 28. The new building will soon be the seat of the highest legislative body of largest democracy in the world. The government headed by PM Modi intends for the new parliament building to be centre of legislative activity rather than the current colonial-era building. However, a political row has erupted as the inauguration date for the new building draws closer.