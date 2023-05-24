Pakistan unrest LIVE: Fawad Chaudhry, Nadia Sher resign from Imran Khan's PTI
Story highlights
Pakistan political unrest updates: Ouster prime minister Imran Khan continues to be at the center of unrest that followed his arrest by military-affiliated Punjab Rangers on May 9. After cricket icon-turned-politician was released on May 13, a number of his close aides in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party have left his political outfit. Country's civilian-military leadership, which is understood to run South Asian nuclear power's state of affairs with a set up of "mutual dependence", has launched a sharp crackdown on Khan's supporters who were seen going on rampage across country following their leader's arrest. Here are the latest updates from the ground:
Pakistan political unrest updates: Ouster prime minister Imran Khan continues to be at the center of unrest that followed his arrest by military-affiliated Punjab Rangers on May 9. After cricket icon-turned-politician was released on May 13, a number of his close aides in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party have left his political outfit.
Country's civilian-military leadership, which is understood to run South Asian nuclear power's state of affairs with a set up of "mutual dependence", has launched a sharp crackdown on Khan's supporters who were seen going on rampage across country following their leader's arrest.
Here are the latest updates from the ground:
Imran Khan claimed that more than ten thousand PTI workers have been arrested across Pakistan.
"Lawyers are not allowed to meet them. They are kept in conditions with no water, without any thought for their basic needs," Khan said.
Ousted Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan expressed sadness at the repression of human rights, adding that "people are looking at this chaos", and that the "democracy is being killed" in the South Asian nation.
"Fundamental rights have no relevance now," Khan said while referring to the recent arrests of his party leaders.
Fawad Chaudhry, Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan's close aide, and one of the chief architects of his 2018 election win has resigned from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.
"My earlier statement where I unequivocally condemned 9th May incidents, I have decided to take a break from politics, therefore, I have resigned from party position and parting ways from Imran Khan," Chaudhry wrote in a tweet on Wednesday evening.