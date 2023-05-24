UN human rights chief condemns Pakistan for trying Imran Khan’s supporters in military courts

United Nations human rights chief Volker Türk has condemned Pakistan’s plans to prosecute civilians involved in May 9 protests under the Army Act. The UN high commissioner for human rights said in a statement, “Pakistan's plans to revive the use of military courts to try civilians is disturbing.”

May 9 saw massive protests erupt across Pakistan after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI)’s chairman and former PM Imran Khan was manhandled and later arrested by paramilitary rangers from the premises of the Islamabad High Court in a corruption case. What happened on May 9? The coalition government of Pakistan, led by PM Shehbaz Sharif, accused Imran Khan’s supporters of vandalising private and public properties, along with several military installations. They also attacked the Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander House), Mianwali airbase, the ISI building in Faisalabad and the Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Watch: Ex-PM Imran Khan reminds nation of erstwhile east Pakistan × Police claim 10 people lost their lives in the violent clashes while PTI claims at least 40 of its workers died in the firing by security personnel. Pakistani PM vows to not spare violent protesters Meanwhile, Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said the violent protestors involved in May 9 protests would not be spared. He said, “It has been decided that everyone involved in the May 9 events … the planners, abusers or anyone … will be punished as per the law and the Constitution.”

Pakistan’s powerful army later described the day as a “black day” in the country’s history. Pakistan’s plans to prosecute civilians in army courts Pakistan’s National Assembly on May 22 passed a resolution condemning the May 9 protestors and expressing solidarity with the armed forces. The resolution tabled by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also paved the way for protestors to be prosecuted under the country’s stringent ‘Pakistan Army Act’.