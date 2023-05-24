Pakistan: Imran Khan receives another shock after close aide Shireen Mazari quits party

Pakistan's former human rights minister and former prime minister Imran Khan's close aide Shireen Mazari on Tuesday resigned from the party and she announced her shocking retirement from active politics after she was arrested by the police over the recent violence.

72-year-old Mazari made the announcement after she was released following her fourth arrest since May 12 when she was picked up by the police from her residence and sent to jail. Mazari had served as the minister for human rights from 2018 to 2022, under the government of Imran Khan.

Speaking at a press conference, she criticised the violence that broke out after Khan was arrested on May 9, adding that a similar undertaking was given by her in the Islamabad High Court.

"Not only the May 9 and 10 violence, but I’ve always condemned every kind of violence especially against state institutions and symbols like the General Headquarters, Supreme Court and Parliament,” she stated.

Mazari then announced that she has resigned from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party and is also quitting active politics, saying that the arrest had an adverse effect on her health as well as the family.

"From today, I’m not part of PTI or any active party because first [for me are] my family, my mother and kids,” she stated.

ALSO READ | Imran Khan's close aide Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested minutes after release from jail 'Big political loss' In the last few days, several PTI leaders have resigned from the party after facing the heat of legal processes, however, those leaders did not share the same stature as that of liberal-minded Mazari.

Mazari's resignation is being seen as a big political loss to the political party.

Civil society, which included journalists, expressed disappointment at her decision and Geo News anchor Hamid Mir called her retirement a "huge loss" for the country's human rights activism and democracy.

Political analyst Mosharraf Zaidi stated the development was “an absolute disgrace for the government, the military and the country at large".

WATCH | In Pakistan, PTI leaders re-arrested minutes after release ordered by Islamabad High Court | WION The police arrested Mazari for the fourth time on Monday after the authorities were directed by the Lahore High Court's Rawalpindi bench to set her free if she was not needed in any other case.

Speaking to the media after the court order, her daughter Imaan Mazari-Hazir said that “the government should think and not destroy homes like this”.

Mazari-Hazir also slammed Khan, saying that "it is a pity that party chief Imran Khan has forgotten the workers and leadership".

(With inputs from agencies)

