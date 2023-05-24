Imran Khan's close aide Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested minutes after release from jail

Former foreign minister and senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi was rearrested by Punjab Police from outside Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail and whisked away to an unknown location, minutes after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered his release on Tuesday.

The IHC had ordered the release of the PTI vice chairman after he submitted an undertaking in front of Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb that he would refrain from creating agitation and inciting party workers, according to local media reports. He had been arrested in cases related to riots and arsons in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Prior to being rearrested, Qureshi encouraged the party workers to continue their struggle for 'true freedom. He also asserted that he was not leaving the party contrary to the rumours.

"As a foreign minister of Pakistan, I defended Pakistan's interests at every forum. I have been in practical politics for 40 years," he said.

“I am not leaving the party. I am with the party, I will stay with the party." Imran denounces the arrest Imran took to Twitter to denounce the arrest and said the country was being 'governed by law of the jungle'.

"Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mehmood Qureshi rearrested after getting bail just like PTI workers and supporters. We are now being governed by law of the jungle, might is right and the only thing standing in its way is our judiciary. The constitution is being brazenly violated along with SC rulings. Police being used to crush PTI, our leaders forced to quit the party," the PTI chief said in a tweet.



We are now being governed by law of the jungle, might is right and the only thing standing in its way is our judiciary.



Qureshi was one of the top PTI leaders to have been arrested from Islamabad after Imran Khan was taken into custody by the Pakistani Rangers earlier this month. Imran avoids a similar fate While Qureshi was re-arrested, Imran managed to avoid a similar fate on Tuesday when he received bail from an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad in eight different cases till June 8.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court extended the former prime minister's bail. Judge Abbas also instructed the joint investigation team (JIT) to inform the court how they wanted Khan to join the probe.

Earlier, Khan had predicted there was an 80 per cent chance that he would be arrested by the authorities when he goes to court in Islamabad.

“On Tuesday, I’m going to appear before the court in Islamabad for various bails and there are 80 per cent chances that I will be arrested,” said Imran in an interview.

Imran accused the ruling disposition of being aligned with the army. He said that by working together, they were “dismantling the democratic system" to keep him out,

