Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry, Imran Khan's close aide, resigns from PTI

Fawad Chaudhry, Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan's close aide, and one of the chief architects of his 2018 election win has resigned from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

"My earlier statement where I unequivocally condemned 9th May incidents, I have decided to take a break from politics, therefore, I have resigned from party position and parting ways from Imran Khan," Chaudhry wrote in a tweet on Wednesday evening.

Earlier, PTI's top leader and party erstwhile whip Shireen Mazari had also resigned from the party, after condemning violent protests staged by Khan’s supporters on May 9.

She said in a statement, "I strongly condemn the May 9 violence. I have always condemned the violence of any kind."

Imran Khan has maintained that these are forced resignations.

Mazari had earlier voiced concerns against police brutality on PTI workers. She also claimed that the violence was a part of larger conspiracy against the PTI.

Mazari was then arrested five times in following 14 days, and now she has also tendered her resignation.

And not just that, Pakistan’s former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, another close aide of Khan, was detained for “inciting violent protests” and threatening peace amid the country’s worsening political turmoil.

This is a breaking story. More to follow soon...

