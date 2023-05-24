ugc_banner

Australia: 95-year-old woman, allegedly tasered by police in care home, dies

CanberraEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: May 24, 2023, 05:43 PM IST

Clare Nowland (95) | New South Wales Police Photograph:(Others)

The lady, identified as Clare Nowland (95), was confirmed dead on Wednesday, May 24. 

A 95-year-old woman died at an Australian hospital, days after she was allegedly Tasered by a police officer at an aged care facility in Cooma town in New South Wales about 114 km south of national capital Canberra. 

This is a breaking story. More to follow soon.

