Australia: 95-year-old woman, allegedly tasered by police in care home, dies
Clare Nowland (95) | New South Wales Police Photograph:(Others)
The lady, identified as Clare Nowland (95), was confirmed dead on Wednesday, May 24.
A 95-year-old woman died at an Australian hospital, days after she was allegedly Tasered by a police officer at an aged care facility in Cooma town in New South Wales about 114 km south of national capital Canberra.
The lady, identified as Clare Nowland, was confirmed dead on Wednesday, May 24.
This is a breaking story. More to follow soon.
