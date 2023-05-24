IPL 2023 Eliminator, MI vs LSG live cricket score and updates: MI lose Rohit amid regular flow of runs

Krunal Pandya: It has been an up and down season, but we have fought and never gave up. We have match winners, it's a team effort from us, that's a really good sign. We have covered all bases, just need to execute our skills. We would have batted first as well, but now we have to play some good cricket.

Rohit Sharma: We are going to bat first. Typical Chennai wicket, looks good at the moment, don't know how much wear and tear will happen. Back in Mumbai we want to chase, this ground here with a longer boundary, it's better to put up a score. The boys are upbeat about it, we have qualified and we are here. There have been ups and downs, but we have learnt a lot, and learnt what we can do as a team. We are ready for this game. We have one change, Kartikeya is out, Shokeen is in.