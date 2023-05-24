IPL 2023 Eliminator, MI vs LSG live cricket score and updates: MI lose Rohit amid regular flow of runs
Story highlights
Hello and welcome to the Eliminator of IPL 2023 as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on the five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday (May 24). The winner of this clash will proceed to Qualifier 2 where they will face defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday evening (May 26) for a place in the final on May 28 (Sunday). Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have already booked a place in the summit clash. In head-to-head, LSG have the edge with a 3-0 scoreline and defeated them by five runs in their only meeting so far in this year's competition. At the coin toss, MI opted to bowl first.
MI lose Rohit Sharma as Naveen-ul-Haq strikes but there is no stoppage to the flow of runs as Cameron Green comes out and already strikes two boundaries. MI 38 for 1 after 4 overs.
MI are off to a flier. After some confident shots from Ishan Kishan, Rohit has also joined the party to keep the scoreboard ticking. After 3 overs, MI 29 for no loss.
MI Impact Subs: Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Sandeep Warrier.
LSG Impact Subs: Kyle Mayers, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh, Swapnil Singh, Amit Mishra.
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal
Krunal Pandya: It has been an up and down season, but we have fought and never gave up. We have match winners, it's a team effort from us, that's a really good sign. We have covered all bases, just need to execute our skills. We would have batted first as well, but now we have to play some good cricket.
Rohit Sharma: We are going to bat first. Typical Chennai wicket, looks good at the moment, don't know how much wear and tear will happen. Back in Mumbai we want to chase, this ground here with a longer boundary, it's better to put up a score. The boys are upbeat about it, we have qualified and we are here. There have been ups and downs, but we have learnt a lot, and learnt what we can do as a team. We are ready for this game. We have one change, Kartikeya is out, Shokeen is in.
TOSS: Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and opted to bat first.
Welcome to the Eliminator of the IPL 2023 edition as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) face Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Wednesday evening (May 24). While many had written off LSG after KL Rahul's injury, they held their own and ended the league stage at the third spot whereas Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) huffed and puffed but were good enough to finish at the fourth position and will now rely on their playoffs experience to outfox their opposition.
The winner of this clash will face defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 2 and the winner of that game will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the finale on Sunday (May 28).