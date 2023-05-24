What is Sengol, symbol of Chola legacy set to stand tall in India's new parliament?

An ancient symbol depicting a state of growth and transfer of power will be prominently installed in India's soon-to-be inaugurated parliament building in New Delhi.

The new parliament building will have the Sengol -- a ceremonial club-like object embellished with ancient India's symbols of power, honour, prestige and continuity of people's hold on those in power -- placed near the seat of Lok Sabha speaker.

Lok Sabha or People's house is the upper house of India's parliament, directly elected by the people. What is Sengol: Past and Present Sengol's origin can be traced back to the Chola dynasty of South India, one of the longest-ruling dynasties in the world.

In contemporary times, the Sengol continues to holds deep cultural importance in Tamil Nadu state.

The Sengol in Tamil Nadu state is also taken as a mark of heritage and tradition, serving as an integral part of various cultural events, festivals, and significant ceremonies.

But in contemporary times, shortly before present-day India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru announced country's dawn of freedom from British on the midnight of August 15th, he received Sengol from Tamil Nadu. It was regarded by leaders of the time as symbol of India's diverse traditions depicting a sense of continuity of traditions since the third century BCE,.

This has also been described as a symbol of achieving independence, and a sign of shift of power from the British to the people of India.

Describing Sengol's significance, India's Union Home Minister Amit Shah said: “This Sengol has a huge significance. At around 10.45 PM on August 14, 1947, late Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru received this Sengol from Tamil Nadu, and in the presence of several senior leaders, he accepted this as a symbol of achieving independence. It is a sign of a shift of power from Britishers to The people of this country."

