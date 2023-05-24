Typhoon Mawar ravages US island territory of Guam, flash flood warning issued in several regions

Typhoon Mawar ravaged Guam Wednesday night, bringing a Category 4 hurricane to the US Pacific territory. The typhoon, the strongest to hit Guam in years, caused massive rains, lightning and power outages across the territory. Forecasters have warned that the hurricane could intensify further before weakening on Thursday. According to weather officials, “the centre of Mawar was moving northwest over the northern part of Guam.”

Flash flood warning issued

A flash flood warning was in place until Thursday morning, with the Weather Service saying some regions in the US Pacific territory could get 25 inches of rain. An extreme wind warning was also in place Wednesday night, New York Times reported.

Typhoon also affecting US military operations

As per Lt. Cmdr. Katie Koenig of the United States Navy, Typhoon Mawar has paralysed the naval operations at the island. All military aircraft were told to leave the military facilities on the island, while others were placed in protective hangars. All military ships were also taken out, except for one vessel which had broken down due to an engine problem.

No injuries reported

There have been no immediate reports of injuries following the powerful storm. However, it damaged the radar equipment responsible for sending meteorological data to the local National Weather Service office.