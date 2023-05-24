Typhoon Mawar ravages US island territory of Guam, flash flood warning issued in several regions
Typhoon Mawar passed north of Guam Wednesday night, leaving homes and business left without power and residents pushed inside shelters
Typhoon Mawar ravaged Guam Wednesday night, bringing a Category 4 hurricane to the US Pacific territory. The typhoon, the strongest to hit Guam in years, caused massive rains, lightning and power outages across the territory. Forecasters have warned that the hurricane could intensify further before weakening on Thursday. According to weather officials, “the centre of Mawar was moving northwest over the northern part of Guam.”
Flash flood warning issued
A flash flood warning was in place until Thursday morning, with the Weather Service saying some regions in the US Pacific territory could get 25 inches of rain. An extreme wind warning was also in place Wednesday night, New York Times reported.
Typhoon also affecting US military operations
As per Lt. Cmdr. Katie Koenig of the United States Navy, Typhoon Mawar has paralysed the naval operations at the island. All military aircraft were told to leave the military facilities on the island, while others were placed in protective hangars. All military ships were also taken out, except for one vessel which had broken down due to an engine problem.
No injuries reported
There have been no immediate reports of injuries following the powerful storm. However, it damaged the radar equipment responsible for sending meteorological data to the local National Weather Service office.
Guam, an island comparable in size to Chicago and located approximately 1,500 miles east of the Philippines, is no stranger to tropical cyclones. The island, with a population of around 150,000, faced a massive typhoon, called Super Typhoon Pongsona, in 2002. It made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane and resulted in over $700 million worth of damage.
How ready is Guam for such storms?
In recent years, Guam has implemented stronger building codes and made other advancements to minimise the impact of major storms, reducing both damage and fatalities. When a tropical cyclone passes through, the general response of the residents is to adapt and remain calm. Wayne Chargualaf, a 45-year-old employee at the local government's housing authority, stated that they typically "barbecue, chill, and adapt" in such situations.
President Biden declares emergency
US President Joe Biden declared an emergency on Tuesday and directed federal agencies to help with relief efforts. Commercial aviation was already halted by local officials.
Depending on where they originate, tropical cyclones are referred to as typhoons or hurricanes. Typhoons are tropical cyclones that develop in the northwestern Pacific and impact Asia. They typically form between May and October. Studies claim that a significant rise has been seen in the intensity of such storms due to climate change.
