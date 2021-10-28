Top 10 world news: EU warns countries on climate change, China goes into lockdown, and more

As world leaders head to Europe for the G20 summit, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said advanced nations have a "special responsibility" to tackle climate change. Meanwhile, China put another city on lockdown on Thursday as the coronavirus cases continued to surge in the country. It has also been observed that an antidepressant medicine Fluvoxamine can help reduce hospitalisation rate in high-risk Covid patients by 30 per cent, as per a study published in the Lancet Global Health journal.

'Methane lowest hanging fruit': EU warns countries on climate change

The European Commission chief said that methane is the "lowest hanging fruit" while informing that it is "80 times more warming than CO2".

China puts another city on lockdown amid surge in coronavirus cases

Heilongjiang province on Russia's border in the northeast was put on lockdown. The restrictions came into effect after one person was confirmed with the infection and three asymptomatic cases were also reported.

Ahead of COP26, India rejects calls for net-zero carbon emissions target

China is the biggest greenhouse gas emitter in the world, followed by the US and India. India is under pressure to become carbon-neutral around mid-21st century.

Boris Johnson finally spotted wearing face mask in House of Commons

Boris Johnson wearing a mask has also sent out a silent message to the masses of the country about the severity of the virus. The UK has been fighting a probable incoming surge of Covid cases.

Facebook asks staff to preserve records dating back to 2016 amid inquiries

This comes as multiple governments are launching inquiries into the social media giant, following a series of revelations by the whistleblower's documents.

WION exclusive: UB40: We're old, kids carry the flag for revolutionary change

A band born out on the streets of Birmingham amid tough times, comprising a bunch of angry, yet, musically inclined young men. Forty-odd years on, it is now safe to say that UB40 is God in-(multiple)-human-form in the Reggae universe.

Harbhajan shares msg for Imran Khan amid spat with Amir

Post India's massive defeat, Harbhajan and Shoaib Akhtar continued their fun banter on social media. However, the situation took a turn for the worse when Mohammed Amir jumped in and tried to poke fun at the veteran off-spinner Bhajji.

Antidepressant drug Fluvoxamine can help reduce Covid hospitalisations by 30%: Study

This drug is usually used to treat mental health conditions such as obsessive compulsion disorders (OCD), depression, anxiety and such.

Antarctica burned with forest fires when dinosaurs roamed Earth, says study

Scientists have found evidence of the forest fire in Antarctica. An international team of researchers led by the Federal University of Pernambuco in Brazil found fossils that tell of these mega forest fires in distant past.

PM Modi to depart for Rome on Friday to attend G20 summit 2021

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be departing for a tour of Rome, Italy and the Vatican City on October 29, 2021. He has been invited by H.E. Prime Minister Mario Draghi.