PM Modi to depart for Rome on Friday to attend G20 summit 2021

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be departing for a tour of Rome, Italy and the Vatican City on October 29, 2021. He has been invited by H.E. Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

His trip will span from October 29 to 31, during which he will attend the 16th G20 Leaders' Summit. "I will join other G20 Leaders in discussions on global economic and health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development, and climate change," a statement from the Prime Minister’s office read.

Also read | Ahead of COP26, India rejects calls for net-zero carbon emissions target

This year will mark the first G20 Leaders summit in-person since the coronavirus pandemic took over the world. PM Modi says this summit "will allow us to take stock of the current global situation and exchange ideas on how the G20 can be an engine for strengthening economic resilience and building back inclusively and sustainably from the pandemic."

PM Modi is also scheduled to meet His Holiness Pope Francis and will also be meeting the Secretary of State, His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

Over the next few days, I would be in Rome, the Vatican City and Glasgow to attend important multilateral gatherings like the @g20org and @COP26. There would also be various bilateral and community related programmes during this visit.https://t.co/0OXpm1Nhcy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2021 ×

"On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, I will also meet with leaders of other partner countries and review the progress in India’s bilateral relations with them," the statement added.

After wrapping up the G20 Summit, PM Modi will make way to Glasgow where he is scheduled to attend the 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). "I will be participating in the high-level segment of COP-26 titled 'World Leaders' Summit' (WLS) on 1-2 November, 2021 along with 120 Heads of States/Governments from around the world," he said.

WATCH |

This year, PM Modi will be talking about his plans of expanding clean and renewable energy, energy efficiency, afforestation and bio-diversity. "Today, India is creating new records in collective effort for climate adaptation, mitigation and resilience and forging multilateral alliances. India is among the top countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy, wind and solar energy capacity," PM Modi said. "At the WLS, I will share India’s excellent track record on climate action and our achievements."

India will also be talking about the need to "comprehensively address climate change issue including equitable distribution of carbon space, support for mitigation and adaptation and resilience building measures, mobilization of finance, technology transfer and importance of sustainable lifestyles for green and inclusive growth".