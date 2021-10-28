China puts another city on lockdown amid surge in coronavirus cases

China put another city on lockdown on Thursday as the coronavirus cases continued to surge in the country.

Heilongjiang province on Russia's border in the northeast was put on lockdown. The restrictions came into effect after one person was confirmed with the infection and three asymptomatic cases were also reported.

China had earlier put Lanzhou in the northwest and the Mongolia border city of Ejin Banner under lockdown.

The authorities suspended all operations in productions units in Heilongjiang with supermarkets and pharmacies allowed to function for a limited time.

Reports said residential colonies and villages have been closed in Heihe and gatherings have been banned amid large scale testing underway in the area. Vehicles have also not been allowed to leave the city and movement has been restricted.

China is reportedly battling virus outbreaks in eleven provinces. On Thursday, the country reported 23 virus cases as Lanzhou which is considered a transportation hub reported one case and Ejin recorded seven coronavirus cases.

Ejin was reportedly suspected of being the source of transmission surge in China in recent weeks.

However, thousands remain under lockdown in several areas including in capital Beijing in small lockdown.

(With inputs from Agencies)