Unvaccinated people can get infected by coronavirus every 16 months: Experts

Coronavirus cases are once again increasing in the UK, and several patients have reported getting infected for the second or third time. This has led experts to believe that people are bound to get re-infected every 16 months of they are not fully vaccinated.

A new analysis has suggested that people who have chosen not to get vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus can keep getting re-infected with the disease every 16 months.

Last year, it was observed that people were getting infected by the virus for second time. However, till then vaccinations had not started at such a large scale. Now, that vaccination programmes have started around the world, scientists have been able to study the comparative data.

As per the data, experts have been able to see that people who have not been fully vaccinated against coronavirus are the ones who are getting re-infected.

However, experts believe that it is not just once or twice that the re-infection can happen. Unvaccinated people are expected to get re-infected after every 16 years, on an average.

This is especially relevant for people who work in areas where they spend majority time in interacting with other people. People working in hospitals, schools etc are more exposed to the virus.

"If you've got high-level prevalence, and frequent exposure to the virus, as you have in schools, you are going to see more and more people getting reinfected despite having been double vaccinated," said Stephen Griffin, associate professor of virology at the University of Leeds told the Guardian.

This has become more common and dangerous since the Delta variant started surfacing in countries all around the world. The Delta variant is one of the deadliest and most transmissible variants of coronavirus till now. The reinfection rate has also increased around the world since the cases of Delta variant surged.