'Bring back Covid regulations', urge health experts as cases in UK rise again

As the UK observes another increase in Covid cases around the country, health experts are urging the Boris Johnson government to reintroduce curbs.

On Wednesday, the healthcare leaders urged the British government to reintroduce Covid-related curbs in the country to make sure that the cases do not increase in the upcoming winter season.

"We've got a very particular problem over this winter, and we need to act," Matthew Taylor, head of the NHS Confederation told Sky News.

He also added that when ministers talk about Covid cases in the country, they are not paying heed to the number of people waiting in the emergency rooms, being treated in ambulances and the hospital backlogs.

Is it better to act early and take measures which don't stop the economy working -- but I recognise they are inconvenient for people -- or do we wait for things to get worse and possibly risk having to take more severe measures?" he added.

However, the ministers are hesitant about reintroducing curbs as they believe the locals should now learn to live with coronavirus. He also adde3d that hospitals are starting to feel pressure due to the increasing cases, and the government should take immediate action.

The Johnson administration believes that reintroducing Covid-related restrictions — such as restricting number of customers in shops, cafes etc — can be a huge blow to the industry. Ministers have claimed that there is no plan of bringing back those restrictions anytime soon.

"This is a virus that we are learning to live with," Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told the BBC. "Clearly any increase is concerning and we're monitoring the data on a daily basis. But for now, we think that this policy is working."

Meanwhile, the government is urging the eligible population to get vaccinated against coronavirus as soon as possible. They have also added that getting vaccinated can also help protect children who are not yet eligible for vaccination.