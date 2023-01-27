Top 10 world news: EU official says Russia has taken Ukraine war to a different level, & more

An official from the European Union (EU) said that Russia has taken the Ukraine war to a different level, from the initial 'special operation' and is now at "war against NATO and the West". The remarks come after the United States and Germany agreed to send battle tanks to Kyiv. On Friday (January 27), there was exchange of fire from Israel and the Gaza Strip, raising fears of further escalation following one the deadliest army raids in the occupied West Bank in years on Thursday. And in Pakistan, around 18 people, mostly children, have been killed by a mysterious illness in Kemari's Mawach Goth area between January 10 and 25.

The dynamics of the 11-month-old Russia-Ukraine war appear to be shifting gradually from its initial state and is taking an indirect form of a global conflict. A European Union official however went ahead to claim that Moscow has taken the war to a different level from the initial 'special operation' and is now at "war against NATO and the West".

There was exchange of fire from Israel and the Gaza Strip on Friday, raising fears of further escalation following one the deadliest army raids in the occupied West Bank in years on Thursday. Israel later said that it had "targeted an underground rocket manufacturing site" belonging to the Hamas and a north Gaza military base used by the group.

Around 18 people have been killed by a mysterious illness, which includes mostly children, in the Kemari area of Karachi with health officials failing to discover the cause of the deaths in this southern port city of Pakistan.

The police identified the woman as Hyejeong Shin and charged her with submitting a fake identification document to get admission to New Brunswick High School. The school authorities stated that the matter is being investigated by the police, and a review of the enrolment process of the district will be conducted by the authorities.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Thursday said that the transgender woman, who has been held guilty of raping two women before transition, won’t serve the sentence in the only all-female prison in Scotland.

India is expecting more skirmishes with the Chinese soldiers in future, the news agency Reuters reported citing a security assessment by Indian police in the Himalayan region of Ladakh. This comes as several reports have suggested that China has been ramping up military infrastructure in the region.

After months of negotiations, Air India will be placing an order of 20 Boeing 787s, 10 Boeing 777X and 190 Boeing 737 MAX narrowbody planes on the day which will mark the completion of a year since Tata group took back the former state-run carrier's control, stated the sources while speaking to Reuters.

Tennessee high school students created a robotic hand to help a classmate whose right hand was not fully formed, in an act of friendship which the latter hailed as 'life-changing'.

A rampant Novak Djokovic surged into a 10th Australian Open final Friday to close in on a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam crown, with only Stefanos Tsitsipas now standing in his way. The Serbian fourth seed overcame an early wobble to romp past unseeded American Tommy Paul 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena in style.



