Transgender rapist to be moved to men's jail, says minister Sturgeon

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Thursday said that the transgender woman, who has been held guilty of raping two women before transition, won't serve a sentence in the only all-female prison in Scotland.

Isla Bryson, aged 31, who was earlier known as Adam Graham, was held guilty of raping two women in 2016 and 2019 by the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday.

Bryson, who decided to change gender during the trial at the age of 29, was to be kept in Cornton Vale women’s prison ahead of the prison sentence to be announced next month which led to widespread public anger.

The case comes in the wake of legislation passed last month by Sturgeon’s devolved government which made it easier for citizens to self-identify their gender.

The law has been subsequently been blocked by the government of the United Kingdom from obtaining royal assent, citing that it may have a negative impact on equalities legislation.

“Given the understandable public and parliamentary concern in this case, I can confirm to parliament that this prisoner will not be incarcerated at Cornton Vale women’s prison,” said Sturgeon while speaking at Scotland’s devolved parliament.

“I hope that provides assurance to the public, not least the victims in this particular case," she added.

According to Scottish media, Sturgeon has been forced to take a “humiliating U-turn”.

Bryson, amid court proceedings, claimed that he wished to change his gender from the age of four and is currently looking out for surgery to do gender reassignment.

However, the convict's motives behind such a decision were questioned by Bryson’s estranged wife Shonna Graham.

While speaking to the Daily Mail, she said that Bryson “never once” mentioned feeling “in the wrong body or anything” and added that it was a “sham for attention”.

Labour MP and UK’s shadow interior minister Yvette Cooper, while speaking to BBC Radio on Thursday, said that “this dangerous rapist should not be in a women’s prison”.

“That is straightforward and I think most people would agree with that," she added.

(With inputs from agencies)

