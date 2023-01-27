Alan Cumming to return his OBE due to the 'toxicity of the British Empire'

On his 58th birthday, actor Alan Cumming has decided to give back the OBE he was awarded back in 2009. Cumming was honoured with the Order of the British Empire in 2009 for his work in performing arts. Recently, Cumming marked his 58th birthday with a post on Instagram declaring that he was returning his OBE.

The Scottish actor talked about how he had recently "opened his eyes" to the "toxicity" of the British Empire.

Cumming said the death of Queen Elizabeth II prompted him to do some soul searching and the conversations the event sparked.



“I was incredibly grateful to receive (the OBE) in the 2009 Queen’s birthday honours list, for it was awarded not just for my job as an actor but ‘for activism for equal rights for the gay and lesbian community, USA,’” wrote Cumming.

He had become an American citizen a year earlier and cited some of the homophobic bills in that country that he had campaigned against: the Defence of Marriage Act, which prevented federal recognition of same-sex marriages, and the “don’t ask don’t tell” policy that barred openly gay, lesbian or bisexual people from serving in the military.