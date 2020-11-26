Top 10 World news: COVID vaccine latest, US sanctions on Iran, and more

A Turkish court on Thursday jailed 337 former pilots and other suspects for life in one of the largest trials stemming from the bloody 2016 coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In Asia, Cambodia started mass trial of 120 opposition figures. Astrazeneca is facing questions over its COVID-19 vaccine. Read this and much more.

Turkey announces life imprisonment for convicts in 'bloodiest coup' against Erdogan



Turkey witnessed the bloodiest coup attempt in its political history on July 15, 2016, when a section of the Turkish military launched a coordinated operation in several major cities to topple the government and unseat President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Drone pictures show COVID-19 cemetery expanding in Indonesia's Jakarta





Indonesia is among the worst-hit south-east Asian countries with the virus with reportedly the world's lowest testing rates.

COVID-19 vaccine could arrive before Christmas: German chancellor Merkel to Parliament



Merkel insisted that the government can't promise any softening of restrictions for Christmas and New Year.

France debates virginity testing as activists fear violent repercussions for women



Virginity tests in France are most commonly used by Muslims and also by some Roma families who want proof of virginity pre-wedlock

Bird flu in Europe: Mass culling of chickens underway to stop outbreak





H5N8 strain of the bird flu is unlikely to risk public health but precautions are being taken across the continent which is still battling coronavirus pandemic

France orders tech giants to pay digital tax





The finance ministry has long said it would collect the tax in December as planned if the talks proved unfruitful by then, which is what happened when the nearly 140 countries involved agreed last month to keep negotiating until mid 2021.

More sanctions coming, US envoy tells Iran





US Special Envoy for Iran Elliott Abrams on Wednesday, at a virtual Beirut Institute event, said the Trump administration plans further pressure on Tehran, with sanctions related to arms, weapons of mass destruction and human rights.

90% efficacy of Oxford's coronavirus vaccine came from younger group





The vaccine being developed by Oxford University was 90 per cent viable when a half-portion was given before a full-portion booster, the partners said

Cambodia begins mass trial of 120 opposition figures





The case in question is linked to attempts by exiled opposition figurehead Sam Rainsy to return to Cambodia last year from France, where he has lived since 2015 to avoid jail for convictions that he says are bogus.

Viral image: Four-year-old uses mom's phone to order food worth USD 67 from McDonald's

The image has gone viral due to the major aww quotient. It has got more than 100,000 likes