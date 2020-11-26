Viral image: Four-year-old uses mom's phone to order food worth USD 67 from McDonald's

Technology has made ordering food child's play. All you have to do is take your smartphone, and order from your favorite restaurant via app. Everything's taken care of including the payment. While this has come to be a major help to all of us, the ease with which the food can be ordered and money spent can be real troublesome.

Mother of a four-year-old boy from Brazil got the first-hand experience. Her son took her phone and ordered food from McDonald's. If this sounds like a normal thing then hear this.

The total bill came to 400 Brazilian Real (INR 5000 or 67 USD). The woman has described this funny incident in Portuguese on her Instagram account. The photo shows her son sitting at a table having food that is clearly too much for 2 people.

So what did the boy order?

6 Hamburger meals, 6 Mc Happy snacks, 8 extra toys, 2 big portions of chicken nuggets with 12 nuggets each, 1 big potato chips with bacon and cheddar, 10 milkshakes, 2 top sundae strawberry, 2 apple tartlets, 2 McFlurry, 8 water bottles, 1 grape juice and 2 extra sauces

The image has gone viral due to the major aww quotient. It has got more than 100,000 likes

