Top 10 world news: Coup in Gabon, Hurricane Idalia batters US, Modi wildly popular in India, and more

Coup in Gabon: Gabon became the latest African nation to have its government overthrown by military officers today. The coup occurred just after the results of the country's general elections were announced to pave the way for a third presidential term to Ali Bongo Ondimba, who over the years gained notoriety for his alleged corrupt practices.

Hurricane Idalia: Hurricane Idalia has finally made landfall in the US, slamming Florida with powerful 125 mph winds that toppled trees and pushed torrents of dark water onshore, flooding the small fishing villages that dot a vast swath of shoreline.

Massive unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir: People in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan are up in arms against the Pak army and government after it allegedly detained a Shia cleric over blasphemy.

Military officers of Central African nation Gabon announced on August 30 that they have taken power "on behalf of the Gabonese people" and that they were "putting an end to the current regime".

Hurricane Idalia has made landfall in the United States' Florida. The storm touched down in a sparsely populated section of Florida's swampy Big Bend coast at around 7:45 am (local time) on Wednesday (August 30th).

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was again hit by massive freedom protests last week as hundreds of protesters took to the streets to voice their anger against the Pakistani administration.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, during his state visit to Beijing on Wednesday (30 August), said that he made it a point to raise human rights concerns at all of his meetings that were scheduled with top Chinese officials.

Canada has issued a travel advisory to its LGBTQI+ community citizens who are planning to visit the United States.

China has decided to take the high-bandwidth memory (HBM) challenge head on, as it seeks to dominate the arena of Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered processors by outfoxing peers from South Korea, Japan and the US.

The latest survey conducted by the Pew Research Centre has revealed that about 80 per cent of Indians hold positive views about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The survey engaged more than 30,000 adults worldwide, which also gave insights into how the world perceives India ahead of its inevitable rise as a great power.

Even as Pakistan is mired in an economic crisis and struggles to stay afloat, its President Dr Arif Alvi has sought a massive increase in his monthly salary. In fact, not one, the president has sought two raises, first with effect from 1st July 2021 and the second with effect from 1st July 2023.

Pakistan made small work of their Asia Cup 2023 opener against Nepal as they won the match by 238 runs. Chasing a huge total of 343 in 50 overs, Nepal was never in contention against the pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf and got bundled out for a paltry 104 runs in 23.4 overs.