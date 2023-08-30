Asia Cup: Babar, Iftikhar and bowlers dismantle Nepal as Pakistan win by 238 runs
Chasing a huge total of 343 in 50 overs, Nepal was never in contention against the pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.
Pakistan made small work of their Asia Cup 2023 opener against Nepal as they won the match by 238 runs. Chasing a huge total of 343 in 50 overs, Nepal was never in contention against the pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf and got bundled out for a paltry 104 runs in 23.4 overs.
More to follow...
