Asia Cup: Wait, what? Md Rizwan's BRAINFADE moment makes heads turn during Pakistan-Nepal opener

Pakistan have posted a mammoth 342 for 6 after opting to bat first versus Nepal in the opening game of the Asia Cup in Multan, Pakistan on Wednesday (August 30). The No. 1 ranked ODI side were challenged with Nepal striking early before Babar Azam (151) and Mohammed Rizwan got together, for the fourth wicket, whereas the skipper carried on from his end and was well supported by another centurion Iftikhar Ahmed (unbeaten on 109). However, it was Rizwan's mode of dismissal which remained a hot topic of debate.

It was the 23rd over of the Pakistani innings when Rizwan got run-out for a 50-ball 44. The right-hander hit a four off Nepal Lamichhane's previous delivery and went for a quick single, on the off-side, in the following ball. Nepal fielder, Dipendra Singh Airee swiftly collected the ball, stationed at covers, and a direct hit costed Rizwan's fall. What made heads turn was that Rizwan fumbled and he did not ground his bat whereas the veteran chose to jump, in a bid to avoid being hit by the throw. Since then, he has been trolled on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. Here are some of the reactions:

India's veteran off-spinner R Ashwin, who remains active on various aspects of the gentlemen's game on social media, also tweeted saying, "The height of the throw made it harder to evade for Rizwan but for someone who generally dives to make his ground all the time while running between the wickets, this is a rare instance of him ducking for cover and the only reason is that he isn’t wearing his helmet. He loves sweeping against spin and no helmet makes it even more bizarre."

The height of the throw made it harder to evade for Rizwan but for someone who generally dives to make his ground all the time while running between the wickets, this is a rare instance of him ducking for cover and the only reason is that he isn’t wearing his helmet.



Rizwan will be eager to move past his dismissal and make the most of his chances in the remaining games in the continental tournament. For Pakistan, they have given a momentous target to lowly-ranked Nepal. It will be interesting to see if the latter manages to challenge the home side, comprising a formidable bowling attack.

The Men in Green will next lock horns with India on September 02, in Pallekele, Kandy, as the three sides are placed in Group A. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are in Group B. The tournament is being held in Sri Lanka and Pakistan and is touted to be an ideal dress rehearsal for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India, starting on October 05.

