Kohli's 82* in T20 World Cup will linger in minds of Pakistan players, feels Kaif ahead of Asia Cup clash

Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif stated that Pakistan pacers will feel the heat when they come up against Virat Kohli in the forthcoming India-Pakistan group-stage clash in the Asia Cup. The continental tournament got underway on Wednesday (August 30) in Multan, Pakistan with Babar Azam & Co. locking horns with Nepal. The seven-time winners India will kick off their campaign versus arch-rivals Pakistan on September 02 in Sri Lanka, with the competition being jointly held by the two Asian giants.

Ahead of Rohit Sharma & Co.'s tournament-opener versus their Asian neighbours, Kaif recalled Kohli's masterclass (82 not out) during the last Indo-Pak battle which took place during the initial stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup, in Australia. Back then, India was on the mat chasing 160 at the MCG, Melbourne and struggling at 31 for 4 before a match-winning 113-run fifth-wicket stand between Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40) revived the run-chase. In the end overs, the former captain took over to guide his side to a memorable four-wicket win on a last-ball thriller.

'Pakistan will be wary of Virat Kohli and know what a big wicket he is'

Thus, Kaif feels Kohli will put some pressure on the Shaheen Afridi-led Pakistani pacers in the upcoming clash in Kandy. Speaking to Star Sports, he said, "Kohli's performance in Australia at the T20 World Cup, against Pakistan, he played magnificently. And he is a brilliant batsman when it comes to playing against Pakistan. He takes full responsibility and is a chase master. The form that he had in that World Cup was because of his performances in the Asia Cup (2022), starting from that century he hit against Afghanistan."

He further opined, "Those memories will still linger in the minds of the Pakistani bowlers. They will be wary of Kohli and know what a big wicket he is. They will know that if they get him out, the match becomes a lot easier. But the form he is in, the pressure will always be on the bowlers.

"And the fact that he has played the Pakistani bowlers in their last match at the T20 World Cup, he will know how every Pakistani bowler bowls, whether it is Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, or Haris Rauf. Kohli will know how to play them, he will know what their strengths and weaknesses are. Virat Kohli will be very dangerous against Pakistan," Kaif added.

Kohli has a superb record versus the Men in Green. In the shorter format, the 34-year-old has 536 runs in 13 games at an average of 55.11, including five tons and eight half-centuries.

India, Pakistan and Nepal are placed in Pool A whereas Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are in the other group in the 50-over competition. The current edition is an ideal dress rehearsal for all the Asian teams, barring Nepal, with the ODI World Cup starting on October 05 in India.

