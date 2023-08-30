'No guarantee...': Kaif concerned over KL Rahul's fitness as India batter set to miss Kandy leg of Asia Cup

On Tuesday (August 29), Team India head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed that Indian batter KL Rahul is set to miss the first two games in the Asia Cup. The continental tournament, which will be held in the ODI format in Sri Lanka and Pakistan, gets underway on Wednesday evening (August 30) with co-hosts Babar Azam & Co. taking on Nepal in Multan, Pakistan. Rohit Sharma-led India begin their campaign on September 02, in Pallekele, versus arch-rivals Pakistan. Thus, Rahul will be a big miss for the Men in Blue during their Kandy leg, where they also play Nepal on September 04 (Monday).

It is to be noted that the middle-order batter was named in India's final 17-member squad for the Asia Cup after he recovered from his original injury, i.e. a hip injury he suffered during IPL 2023. However, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar made it clear that the the 31-year-old has picked up a niggle, unrelated to his original injury, and will be closely monitored for the initial few games in the Asia Cup. With him out of action, Ishan Kishan is a strong contender to replace him in the line-up.

'The news is not good for Indian fans'

Ahead of India's Asia Cup opener, versus Pakistan, Mohammed Kaif -- India's former batter -- opined on Rahul's fitness. Speaking to Star Sports, Kaif pointed out, "This means KL Rahul’s injury could aggravate. If he is unfit now, there is no guarantee that he will be fit after two games. The news is not good for Indian fans because Rahul plays very well at No. 5 in ODIs. His stats are very good."

Kaif further stated, "He knows how to shift gears, is able to play big shots, and knows how to stabilize innings. You won’t get a replacement even if you play Ishan Kishan. Apart from wicket-keeping, Rahul also provides a finishing touch."

Rahul has been exceptional for India at No. 5, scoring 742 runs in 18 innings at an average of 53 along with an impressive strike rate of 99.33. Further, he has seven fifties and a solitary ton as well.

Kaif shared his take on India's likely playing XI after Rahul's absence. While Shubman Gill has struggled with the bat in recent times, managing only 102 runs in the West T20Is, the former cricketer feels he has to be in the top order. “Gill’s form has slightly dropped. He didn’t fare well on the West Indies tour, but I think the Kandy pitch will suit him. He loves pace and bounce. The ball will move, so the challenge will always be there for the top 3," added Kaif.

