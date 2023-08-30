Canada issues travel advisory to LGBTQI+ citizens visiting US

Canada has issued a travel advisory to its LGBTQI+ community citizens who are planning to visit the United States.

The advisory was reportedly issued due to the rising number of anti-LGBT protests and legal measures that restrict LGBT rights in the country.

Advisory

On its website, Global Affairs Canada has issued a specific warning for "2SLGBTQI+".

Here, "2SLGBTQI+" is used to refer to people who identify as two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, or intersex.

Canada's US travel advice page warns that "Some states have enacted laws and policies that may affect 2SLGBTQI+ persons. Check relevant state and local laws."

Such travel advisories as per the BBC are typically reserved for countries like Uganda, Russia, or Egypt.

Talking to CBS news, a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada pointed to the many laws enacted by US states targeting the transgender community.

"Since the beginning of 2023, certain states in the US have passed laws banning drag shows and restricting the transgender community from access to gender-affirming care and from participation in sporting events," said the spokesperson.

Addressing the government's decision to issue the advisory, Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland emphasised the importance of protecting "particular groups of Canadians".

She said that the government employed experts "to look carefully around the world and to monitor whether there are particular dangers to particular groups of Canadians".

However, as per BBC, she did not comment on whether discussions were held with the US government before implementing the advisory.

Anti-trans laws and the USA

In the US, many states have passed hundreds of regulations imposing restrictions on transgender individuals.

In March, Tennessee governor Bill Lee signed laws banning drag performances in front of children and restricting medical treatment for transgender youth.

Just two months later, in May, Florida governor Ron DeSantis signed a similar bill that banned children from undergoing gender-conforming medical treatments. It also restricted the use of pronoun use in classrooms and stopped children from attending drag shows.

Similarly, the previous year (2022) saw conservative states like Texas, Utah, pass regulations limiting the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community.