Kanye West's embarrassing wardrobe malfunction sparks outrage online

Ye aka Kanye West has sparked a flurry of reactions from both fans and critics alike with his recent escapade in Venice, Italy. The 46-year-old artist was caught in an embarrassing situation during a river boat ride with his new wife, Bianca Censori, when he inadvertently exposed his backside to onlookers.

The provocative incident took place in broad daylight as the couple embarked on a boat ride through the scenic city. While seated at the back of the boat, Kanye had his black trousers down around his legs, unintentionally baring his rear end for all to see. Despite his attempts to maintain some privacy with a black scarf tied around his face and only his eyes visible, the rapper's unexpected display left those nearby astounded.

Onlookers rushed to capture the shocking moment, taking photos of the celebrity couple during their daring public display of affection. Some pictures of the two have surfaced online and are currently going viral.

Check out the viral photos here!

Kanye West spotted getting topped off in Italy by wife Bianca Censori. 😳‼️ pic.twitter.com/0a7vaPprTE — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) August 29, 2023

Kanye West and Bianca Censori on a boat ride in Italy 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/0Td5Y7g75e — HipHopX (@HipHopNewsX) August 29, 2023

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at Vaishno Devi temple in Katra ahead of Jawan release

The episode didn't go unnoticed on social media, where fans and critics voiced their opinions. Some expressed dismay at the couple's audacious behaviour, particularly given that they are holidaying in a conservative Catholic country where nudity is generally prohibited.

One Twitter user wrote, "I think I speak for everyone when I say WE DON'T WANNA SEE THAT" while another added, "We don't want him in Italy."

In addition to the wardrobe mishap, Kanye and Bianca's public display of affection also drew attention. The couple was spotted holding hands and strolling through the city. They were accompanied by another individual dressed in black attire and sunglasses.

This isn't the first time the duo has raised eyebrows with their Italian escapade. The couple's Italian vacation has certainly been marked by bold moves and unapologetic behaviour, much to the intrigue and astonishment of the public.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE