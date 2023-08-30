Shah Rukh Khan spotted at Vaishno Devi temple in Katra ahead of Jawan release

As the release of his upcoming film Jawan approaches, Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan made a spiritual pitstop at the Vaishno Devi shrine to offer prayers. A video of his visit to Katra, where he was accompanied by heavy police security, has quickly gone viral, despite his face not being visible in the footage.

The video shows SRK on his early morning pilgrimage to the Vaishno Devi shrine. The caption accompanying the video reads, "#ShahRukhKhan visits Mata Vaishno Devi days ahead of the #Jawan release." He can be seen clad in denim jeans, a white t-shirt, a blue hooded jacket, and a mask, walking alongside guards and police personnel.

To promote Jawan, Shah Rukh is scheduled to grace a grand pre-release event in Chennai on Wednesday evening, followed by the trailer launch at Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa on Thursday. The actor himself shared news of the Chennai event via Twitter, expressing his enthusiasm to meet the students of Sai Ram Engineering College.

His tweet read, "Vanakkam Chennai, I am coming!!! All the Jawans - girls & boys at Sai Ram Engineering College be ready... I am excited to meet you all! Might even do some tha tha thaiya if asked. See you tomorrow 3 PM onwards."

Jawan, directed by Atlee, stars Shah Rukh Khan alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Additionally, Deepika Padukone makes a cameo appearance in the film.

The release date is set for September 7, coinciding with Janmashtami. Fans expressed mild concern over the delayed trailer release, given the film's proximity to launch. Addressing the same, the actor announced that a "festival" for Jawan is scheduled for August 31 at the Burj Khalifa. Sources suggest that the trailer will debut on the world's tallest building.

Jawan marks Shah Rukh's second film release of the year, following the colossal success of Pathaan. The latter film, released after a four-year hiatus, amassed over Rs 1000 crore worldwide, solidifying its status as his highest-grossing film to date.

