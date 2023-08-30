‘Will join India’: Angry crowd in Pak-occupied Gilgit Baltistan threatens to launch civil war, Watch

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was again hit by massive freedom protests last week as hundreds of protesters took to the streets to voice their anger against the Pakistani administration. Not only that, they are also threatening the Pakistani government with an all-out civil war and calls to join India.

Videos circulating on the internet show an angry crowd demanding the immediate release of their leaders. The crowd had gathered near a mosque in Skardu in PoK’s Gilgit Baltistan.

In a video, the leader of the angry crowd can be seen saying, “We will go to Kargil and no one will be able to stop us." "Remove these terrorists, I have two FIRs, why are we are being provoked," he adds, making a subtle reference to the Pakistani military.

Locals in 𝐆𝐈𝐋𝐆𝐈𝐓 𝐁𝐀𝐋𝐓𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐍 have threatened Pakistan Govt to immediately release their leaders or they will rage a civil war & merge with Indiapic.twitter.com/nTftxAj8TH — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) August 29, 2023 ×

Massive protest at Skardu Gilgit Baltistan against Toheen Sabah bill keep in mind on the behalf of this Bill The FIR has been launched against Syed Baqir Al Hussaini for cursing Yazid bin Muawiyah bin Sufiyan#skardu #GilgitBaltistan pic.twitter.com/GpadJgWvPQ — SYED (@syedustb) August 25, 2023 ×

Why are locals protesting?

Residents enduring Pakistani rule in the Kashmir region often complain of the lack of human rights and basic facilities, such as connectivity and electricity. Recently, Shia Muslims in the area erupted in anger over an FIR against a Shia cleric of the region.

Watch: Massive protest erupts in Gilgit Baltistan against Pak govt after Shia cleric's arrest

The Shia cleric was booked by Pakistani agencies, backed by a highly conservative Sunni military. The discontent is also over the blasphemy bill and laws, which have been made even stricter, reported Free Press Journal.

Is the Pak army escalating tensions?

The demonstrators also blocked roads and passages, alleging that it was the army and the intelligence agency ISI who were escalating tensions in the region by taking advantage of the sectarian divisions.

Such is the anger against the Pakistani administration and the army that locals are now openly saying what was considered blasphemy just a few months back—Rejoining India.

“If you give us pain, we will give you double the pain. There is no peace now. Peace will come when our lives will be secured. If we are not safe, no one else will be spared. I am saying this in the open, this place will not be opened for traffic till the time the government officials withdraw the FIR. They took action against our cleric. We want them to come and face us,” said Wazir Hasnain, a social worker in the Gilgit-Baltistan region.