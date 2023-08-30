PM Modi wildly popular, India’s favourability takes hit in Europe: Survey

The latest survey conducted by the Pew Research Centre has revealed that about 80 per cent of Indians hold positive views about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The survey engaged more than 30,000 adults worldwide, which also gave insights into how the world perceives India ahead of its inevitable rise as a great power.

PM Modi still wildly popular among Indians

Ahead of the general elections slated to be held in 2024, the majority of Indians still show support for PM Modi’s nine-year-old government.

While 79 per cent of Indians held a positive opinion of him, 55 per cent expressed a “very favourable” view.

On the flip side, a mere 20 per cent of Indians said they viewed Modi’s government negatively.

About India’s geopolitical status

According to the Pew Research Survey, 68 per cent of Indians believe India’s geopolitical status has risen over the past years. On the other hand, only 19 per cent of Indians think India has witnessed a decline in terms of global prestige.

The study also offers trends regarding how people from different countries view India, especially those from G20 nations.

While the majority of the people view India in a positive light, the survey indicates that India’s favourability has taken a hit in European nations.

WATCH: The India Story | Vikram Chandra explains Israel's growing partnership with India

For example, in France, the number of people holding positive views about India fell from 70 per cent 15 years ago to a mere 39 per cent in 2023.

The Pew survey unveiled a median of 46 per cent favourability towards India worldwide, with 34 per cent holding an unfavourable opinion.

Israelis highly positive about India

When it comes to bilateral relations with India, Israel stood out remarkably. Among all the countries surveyed, a significant 71 per cent of Israeli respondents held a favourable opinion of India, marking the highest percentage.

Likewise, 41 per cent of Indian participants observed an increase in Russia's influence, while 21 per cent believed it had decreased. Of all the public surveyed, Indians are the ones who are most likely to believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin will do the right thing in regard to international affairs.

On the other hand, India's perception of China remained largely negative, with 67 per cent expressing an unfavourable view, the highest proportion among all the surveyed nations. This sentiment reflects the continuous border tensions between the two countries since 2020.