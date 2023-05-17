India-Israel to share expertise and tech in water management at new facility in IIT-Madras

As a result of a partnership between the Indian and Israeli Governments, an 'India-Israel Center of Water Technology'(CoWT) is to come up at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, campus in Chennai, said the institute. India's Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs would be collaborating with MASHAV, Israel's Agency for International Development Cooperation, to establish this new facility. The key objective of this facility will be to ensure the implementation of Israel's best technologies for Indian requirements and to work on sustainable management solutions for the Indian water sector.

When queried about the budget allocated for this new facility and when it is expected to come up, IIT Madras representatives told WION that the facility would come up at a cost of Rs.23-30cr (approx $3-4mn) and would start in a few months.

A letter of Intent in this regard was signed in New Delhi, earlier this month by Mr Manoj Joshi, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras and Mr Naor Gilon, Ambassador of Israel to India, in presence of Shri. S. Jaishankar and Mr Eli Cohen, Hon’ble External Affairs Ministers of India and Israel, respectively, in the presence of Prof. T. Pradeep, Institute Professor, IIT Madras.

According to Dr Lior Asaf, Water Attache, Embassy of Israel, the CoWT will work towards the mutual exchange of technology, scientific information, and literature, and hold discussions and consultations on various issues in the area with experts from both the countries to address problems in drinking water and sewerage management and to develop new areas of intervention.

Elaborating on the outcomes envisaged, Prof. T. Pradeep, Department of Chemistry, IIT Madras, said, “Water security of India depends on the implementation of advanced and affordable technologies as well as efficient management of the resources. There is much to learn from Israel, a leader in the area, under the guidance of AMRUT(Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) Mission.”

He added that the two Governments also intend to jointly identify specific projects relating to integrated water resources management, Urban water supply and non-revenue water, water and sewage recycling, IoT solution and online monitoring, water harvesting, smart data management and AI, among other areas, with the objective of demonstrating most advanced technologies in the field.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE