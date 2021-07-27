Top 10 world news: Capitol riot hearing, Germany chemical plant blast, and more

The US administration has restricted travel for citizens belonging to the European Union, Britain and China and added other countries where the virus cases have increased. Also, WHO has asked for the second stage of an international probe into the origin of the coronavirus pandemic including audit of Chinese labs. In the US, an inquiry was opened on Tuesday to investigate the attack of Trump supporters at the Capitol police and Capitol building on January 06. Meanwhile, in Germany, an explosion in a chemical park led to the death of one person and has injured at least 16 people.

Click on headlines to read more

US issues travel advisories for Spain, Portugal amid rise in COVID-19 cases

The US State Department warned citizens against travelling to Spain, Portugal, Cyprus and Kyrgyzstan amid rise in Delta variant cases.

US Capitol rioters had coordinated plans to disrupt democracy': Hearing chair

Former US President Donald Trump’s supporters who stormed the US Capitol building had clear plans to carry out coordinated attacks and "disrupt democracy".

Germany: At least 1 dead, 16 injured in chemical park blast

After the blast, locals were asked to shut windows and doors, and keep emergency numbers free as much as possible to make sure those in need are able to reach out to the authorities.

Simone Biles withdraws from women's gymnastics team all-around final

US gymnastics star Simone Biles has pulled out from the women's team gymnastic final event at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020 on July 27 (Tuesday).

WHO experts should go to Fort Detrick lab: China links US to Covid origin

After the World Health Organization (WHO) asked for the second stage of international probe into the origin of the coronavirus pandemic including audit of Chinese labs, China's foreign ministry slammed the move saying, "WHO experts should go to Fort Detrick."

Olympics: Tokyo battles virus surge as tropical storm heads towards Japan

Just days after the Olympic opening ceremony, Japan's capital Tokyo reported a record 2,848 coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

Urgent action required on vaping videos on TikTok: Study

A group of researchers from Australia has called for urgent action on implementing age restrictions on TikTok videos to minimise the negative impact of such videos on teenagers.

Instagram rolls out new security features for underage children

To make the social media platform a friendlier yet safer place for children, Instagram has decided to launch some safety changes in the app.

When scientist Nambi Narayanan saved Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's life at an ISRO lab

While preparing for the launch of one such French Centaure rocket, a gunpowder-based igniter was being made by an ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan.

Iran arrests spies reportedly linked to Israel over water protests

The report claimed a large number of weapons and ammunition were seized and a "network of spy agents" were arrested.