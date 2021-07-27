Tokyo 2020: McKeown drops F-bomb after winning Olympics swimming gold, her mother has epic reaction

It was definitely a difficult task for Australian swimmer Kaylee McKeown to contain her emotions right after winning a gold medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the 100m backstroke. In the wee hours of July 27, the 20-year-old powered to her first Olympic gold and a third win in three days for a Australian women's team. She launched a sensational fightback to go within a fingertip of her own world record. Canada's Kylie Masse had a lead from the start and held it at the halfway mark but McKeown came fighting to win in 57.47 with Masse taking silver and American Reagan Smith the bronze.

However, her post-win reaction has gone viral when she used the 'F' word live on TV. On being asked by Australian media about what she would like to say to her mother and sister who are watching, McKeown replied, "F*** yeah" and then covered her mouth after realising what she exactly said.

Her mother Sharon was quick to respond to the F-Bomb as she told Australian media, "Swearing on TV! I will have to have a word to her later."

McKeown was later informed about her mother's reaction to which she said, "I think I might be mum's favourite for a little bit now. Just a little bit."

When it comes to celebrations, Australians have set a benchmark at the Tokyo Games as recently, Dean Boxall, the coach of Australian Olympic gold medalist Ariarne Titmus was in the headlines for his crazy celebration after the swimmer clinched the gold medal at Tokyo Games.

