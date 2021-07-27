Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu reacts to video of small girl mimicking her silver-winning moment - Watch

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has emerged as an inspiration for youngsters after winning a silver medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in Weightlifting Women's 49kg category. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bollywood celebrities and sports stars, entire nation sent congratulatory messages to her. However, it looks like a cute little girl, who tried to mimic her silver-winning moment, has managed to impress.

Weightlifter Satish Sivalingam tweeted a video of his young daughter mimicking Mirabai, with a caption, "Junior @mirabai_chanu this s called the inspiration." Chanu re-tweeted the post and wrote, "So cute. Just love this."

In the video, the small girl was trying to copy Mirabai's silver-winning lift as the TV was playing footage of the weightlifter in the background. The girl also celebrated just like Chanu by waving her hands and imitated the monumental medal moment.

Watch the video here:

As she returned back home, Mirabai Chanu got a warm greeting as the staff at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport congratulated her with garlands and rooted for her upon her appearance from Tokyo. The 26-year-old was welcomed with serenades of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' (Victory for Mother India). Watch:

#WATCH | Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu receives a warm welcome as the staff at the Delhi airport cheered for her upon her arrival from #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/VonxVMHmeo — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021 ×

The 26-year-old Mirabai Chanu managed a total lift of 202 kgs (87kgs in snatch + 115 kgs in clean and jerk) to claim the silver medal. She finished behind the Olympic champion Hou Zhihui of China, who set an Olympic record with a lift of 210 kgs (94+116). Indonesia’s Aisah Windy Cantika took the bronze medal with an effort of 194kg (84+110).

Mirabai became the second Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic medal after Karnam Malleswari, who had won the Olympic medal (Bronze) while competing at the 2000 Sydney Games in the women’s 69kg weight category.

After winning the medal, Chanu spoke exclusively to WION and opened up about the moment when she stood at the podium with her silver medal. She said, "I came here after years of hard work and when I stood on the podium, I forgot about the fatigue for some time as it's like a dream come true."

Watch her exclusive interview here:

