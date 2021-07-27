Tokyo Olympics: Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary fail to qualify for mixed-team 10m air pistol Qualification medal rounds

India's hopes of getting a medal in the shooting were dashed after Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary failed to qualify for the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification medal rounds as the Indian shooting contingent faced disappointment on July 27 (Tuesday) despite performing well in stage 1. They finished at the seventh spot.

The pair had a poor start in the stage two and shot a total of 380 in Qualification stage 2 which was not enough to qualify and progress further.

In the first series of Qualification stage 2, Saurabh shot a total of 96 while Manu shot 92 and they were positioned at eighth place by the end of series 1. In series two, Saurabh shot 98 while Bhaker finished with 94.

Also note that both Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary have suffered heartbreaks in their respective individual categories.

Now, The top two in the Qualification stage 2 will contest for the gold medal, while the third and fourth-placed teams will contest for the bronze medal.

Earlier, the pair made a promising start after they progressed to Qualification stage 2 of the event after registering a total score of 582 in Qualification stage 1 at the Asaka Shooting - 10m Range.

Apart from Bhaker and Chaudhary, the other Indian pair of Yashaswini Deswal and Abhishek Verma however bowed out after finishing at the 17th spot.

In Qualification Stage 1, Saurabh finished his first series of 10-shots with a total score of 92 while Manu Bhaker's score after the first series read 97. In the second series, Saurabh and Manu shot 100 and 94 respectively. In the final series, the 19-year-old Saurabh shot 92 while Bhaker finished with a score of 95.