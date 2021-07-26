Tokyo Olympics: Gymnasts from Germany opt for full-body suits to promote freedom of choice

The women's gymnastics team of Germany wore full-body suits during the Tokyo Olympics' qualifications to promote freedom of choice and encourage women to wear what makes them feel comfortable. The gymnasts wore the suit on Sunday.

Sarah Voss, Pauline Schaefer-Betz, Elisabeth Seitz and Kim Bui donned red and white unitards, which are combined leotards and leggings extending to the ankles.

The team was seen practising on Thursday wearing the same outfits.

Voss said the team had discussed their choice of attire before competing on Sunday and had settled on the unitard.

"As you are growing up as a woman, it is quite difficult to get used to your new body in a way," the 21-year-old said.

"We want to make sure everyone feels comfortable and we show everyone that they can wear whatever they want and look amazing, feel amazing, whether it is in a long leotard or a short one."

Voss said the team -- which wore full-body suits at the European championships in April in a move aimed at countering the sexualisation of the sport -- were keen for the trend to catch on.

"We want to be a role model in any case, to make everybody have the courage to follow us," Voss said.

The Germans' decision to wear unitards earned them praise from fellow competitors in Tokyo.

"I think it's really cool that they have the guts to stand on such a huge arena and show girls from all over the world that you can wear whatever you want," said Norwegian gymnast Julie Erichsen. "I applaud them for that."

(Inputs from Agency)