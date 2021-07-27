Tokyo Olympics: Argentinian fencer gets dramatic marriage proposal just after losing her match - Watch

Argentinian fencer Maria Belen Perez Maurice suffered 'heartbreak' in the women's sabre at Tokyo Olympics 2020 but her coach might have managed to mend it after a dramatic marriage proposal just after she lost to Anna Marton of Hungary in the last 32 on July 26.

Moments after the defeat, when Maria was giving an interview to the media, her coach Lucas Guillermo Saucedo, who is also her boyfriend of 17 years, flashed a handwritten sign that read "Will you marry me? Please". The epic moment was aired live on TV and the footage went viral on social media as Maria said "YES".

Watch the video here:

Y después del combate de esgrima le pidieron casamiento a María Belén Pérez Maurice en vivo.

While speaking to the media, Maria said, "They [the interviewer] told me to turn around, and he had the letter. I forgot everything. I was like: 'Oh my God'".

She further added, "We are very happy. We are very good partners. Of course, we have fights, but we enjoy each other's time. We love each other so much, and we want to spend our lives together." We are going to celebrate in Buenos Aires with a big barbecue."

Apparently, this was the second attempt by Saucedo, as his 2010 proposal was rebuffed but he decided to propose again on Monday morning and asked a volunteer at the venue for a sheet of paper to write his proposal.

Saucedo, who met Maria through fencing, had represented Argentina in fencing himself before becoming a coach.

As per the COVID-19 guidelines, the couple is unable to immediately leave the Olympic Village, the honeymoon will have to wait.

