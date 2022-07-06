Top 10 world news: Boris Johnson vows to stay, Covid cases in China, and more

Over 30 ministers have quit, plunging the Boris Johnson's government into chaos - read the latest about UK political crisis. China is facing another surge with several outbreaks. Pope Francis said that for the first time he would name women to a previously all-male Vatican committee that helps him select the world's bishops.

UK political crisis live updates: Boris Johnson vows to stay, Michael Gove asks PM to quit

In United Kingdom, over 30 ministers have quit, plunging the Boris Johnson's government into chaos amid a slew of scandals. Johnson's position as UK prime minister is now on the brink.

Pope Francis to give women say in appointment of bishops, and top-level positions in Holy See

Pope Francis disclosed that for the first time he would name women to a previously all-male Vatican committee that helps him select the world's bishops and said he wants to give women more top-level positions in the Holy See.

Global Recession: Euro steady after dropping to a two-decade low, oil prices bounce back

With the euro steadying after dropping to a two-decade low and oil back above $100 a barrel following a near 10% plunge a day earlier, tentative calm returned to global markets on Wednesday.

Once prosperous, Sri Lankans will now cook with firewood, as economic mismanagement hits hard

As the Sri Lankan economy further dips into crisis with shortages of everything from medicines to gas, people are returning to cooking with firewood.

Covid cases through karaoke? China tackles cluster in Shanghai among other outbreaks

China has followed the zero-Covid policy to curb the spread of the deadly virus. The country, that reported the first coronavirus case in 2019, is facing another surge with several outbreaks.

Turkiye should face international court over genocide, says human rights report

A groundbreaking report endorsed by British human rights lawyer Helena Kennedy has said that Turkiye should face International Court of Justice for being complicit in genocide of Yazidi people when Syria and Iraq failed in their duty to protect.

India and China spend $24 billion on cheap Russian energy imports: Report

Russia has pocketed $24 billion from selling energy to China and India in just three months following its invasion of Ukraine, showing how higher global prices are limiting efforts by the US and Europe to punish President Vladimir Putin.

Curious case of 'seditious' sheep: Trial opens in Hong Kong over controversial content of kids' books

In Hong Kong, a five-day trial began over illustrated children's books that apparently had "seditious" content. Notably, the unionists have pleaded not guilty to publishing such content.

Can Cristiano Ronaldo join FC Barcelona? Club president Joan Laporta responds to transfer speculations

Cristiano Ronaldo's stint at Manchester United is all set to come to an abrupt end as the Portuguese superstar is reportedly looking to leave the club this summer. But what's next?

SpiceJet 'failing to establish' safe and reliable services: DGCA issues show cause notice

India's Directorate General for Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show-cause notice to the SpiceJet airline on Wednesday (July 6) after it made multiple emergency landings in the past couple of months.