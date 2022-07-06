Curious case of 'seditious' sheep: Trial opens in Hong Kong over controversial content of kids' books

In Hong Kong, a five-day trial began over illustrated children's books that apparently had "seditious" content. Notably, the unionists have pleaded not guilty to publishing such content. The books were published by the General Union of Hong Kong Speech Therapists, which is now-defunct.

Last July, the Chinese authorities arrested five speech therapists in Hong Kong on sedition charges. It is said that they published children's books that contained anti-Beijing sentiment.

Now the therapists are finally facing trial for charges for a series of books about a village of sheep and a village of wolves.

Local media outlets in Hong Kong, which are aware of the content, reported that the books differentiate the two towns as good and bad. In the books, the wolves' society had a striking resemblance to mainland China.

As per reports, the books depicted a society of wolves that was monitored by CCTV cameras. The kids' books showed that the wolves are plotting an infiltration of the sheep village after their shepherd has left.

It is said that the content of the books showed an uncanny resemblance to China, Hong Kong and the former British government. There are references to real-life political controversies, such as the arrest of would-be Hong Kong escapees.

As quoted by the South China Morning Post, Laura Ng Shuk-kuen, who is the leading prosecutor, said: "[The books'] combined effect was to influence or educate readers to neither be Chinese nor have a sense of belonging to the country."

"[The books] effectively instilled into readers [sentiments of] separatism, tribalism and betrayal of their country, resulting in the loss of national identity, as well as damage to Chinese sovereignty, territorial integrity and the long-term stability of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region," Shuk-kuen said as translated by SCMP.

