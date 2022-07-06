UK political crisis live updates: Boris Johnson's position on the brink, Resignation of Rishi Sunak and other ministers continue

According to British Media reports, "under current rules Johnson is safe from another leadership challenge until next summer. But the executive of the 1922 Committee can change the rules whenever it wants". Photograph: AFP
After two of his senior ministers quit, Boris Johnson's position as UK prime minister is now on the brink. British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned on Tuesday in the aftermath of scandals associated with the government of Johnson.
However, PM Boris Johnson is still fighting on for his position. According to British Media reports, "under current rules Johnson is safe from another leadership challenge until next summer. But the executive of the 1922 Committee can change the rules whenever it wants".
Jul 06, 2022, 06:17 PM (IST)
According to a report by BBC, Conor Burns, who is the Northern Ireland minister, has asked his colleagues to "calm down". He said that Tory MP's need to very careful regarding removing a prime minister.
Jul 06, 2022, 06:11 PM (IST)
As Sajid Javid gives his resignation and reads out his letter, the MP's present started to shout "Bye Bye Boris, Boris Bye Bye". Pressure on UK PM Boris Johnson to resign continues.
Jul 06, 2022, 06:05 PM (IST)
See the tweet by Sajid Javid below,
I have spoken to the Prime Minister to tender my resignation as Secretary of State for Health & Social Care.— Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) July 5, 2022
It has been an enormous privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience. pic.twitter.com/d5RBFGPqXp
Jul 06, 2022, 06:01 PM (IST)
Schools Minister Robin Walker has resigned, saying the Government has been "overshadowed by mistakes and questions about integrity". In his tweet he said that it was his privilege to support the brilliant schools. See his tweet below,
I have today offered my resignation from the Government & look forward to supporting @conservatives & campaigning for #Worcester from the backbenches, it has been a privilege to work to support our brilliant schools pic.twitter.com/giOm0wCArw— Robin Walker (@WalkerWorcester) July 6, 2022
Jul 06, 2022, 05:57 PM (IST)
Conservative MP Chris Skidmore has submitted letter of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson. See his tweet below,
My letter to Sir Graham Brady pic.twitter.com/VjrF9PtzZy— Chris Skidmore (@CSkidmoreUK) July 6, 2022
Jul 06, 2022, 05:54 PM (IST)
Treasury Minister John Glen has also resigned from his position. He tweeted a resignation letter and said that he would not do any media interviews regarding the same. See his tweet below,
With deep regret I am resigning from the government.— John Glen MP (@JohnGlenUK) July 6, 2022
I will not be doing media interviews regarding this. pic.twitter.com/IT0C50g8My
Jul 06, 2022, 05:49 PM (IST)
The resignations continue with Home Office Minister Victoria Atkins resigning. Pressure continues to mount on Prime Minister Boris Johnson. She resigned citing PM’s “poor judgement” and lack of integrity.
Jul 06, 2022, 05:43 PM (IST)
Watch | A look at the most pressing issues plaguing UK
Jul 06, 2022, 05:07 PM (IST)
Will Quince, Minister for for children and families resigned. He have a statement that, "I have no choice but to tender my resignation".
Transport minister Laura Trott also gave resignation saying that "I am quitting over a loss of trust" in the government.
Jul 06, 2022, 05:16 PM (IST)
Nadhim Zahawi will replace Rishi Sunak as the new British finance minister after the latter tendered his resigning on Tuesday.
Zahawi has previously served in various roles for the government and after his run as the vaccines minister, he was promoted to education secretary in Boris Johnson's last reshuffle.
Jul 06, 2022, 05:15 PM (IST)
