UK political crisis live updates: Boris Johnson's position on the brink, Resignation of Rishi Sunak and other ministers continue

According to British Media reports, "under current rules Johnson is safe from another leadership challenge until next summer. But the executive of the 1922 Committee can change the rules whenever it wants". Photograph: AFP

highlights UK political crisis live updates: Resignations after resignations are coming from ministers in the UK, putting PM Boris Johnson's position on the brink

After two of his senior ministers quit, Boris Johnson's position as UK prime minister is now on the brink. British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned on Tuesday in the aftermath of scandals associated with the government of Johnson.

However, PM Boris Johnson is still fighting on for his position. According to British Media reports, "under current rules Johnson is safe from another leadership challenge until next summer. But the executive of the 1922 Committee can change the rules whenever it wants".