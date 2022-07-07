UK PM Boris Johnson resigns from Conservative Party leadership. Johnson, 58, announced that he would step down after a slew of resignations this week from his top team in protest at his leadership but would stay on as prime minister until a replacement is found. Boris Johnson took power three years ago but his tenure was marked by scandals within his own party. Recently, he survived a no-confidence motion from his own party colleagues. The 'partygate' or the alcohol-fuelled parties at his official residence when most of Britain was in strict lockdown hounded his government. Johnson had to repeatedly apologise in the parliament when the news hit headlines. Just a few days ago the image of his government took more beating as Conservative Party deputy chief whip Chris Pincher was accused of groping men. An exodus from his ministers followed.

Timetable to select the new leader of the Tory party will be announced next week, said Johnson during his press address.

As per reports by the BBC and other media outlets, Conservative Party leadership election will take place over the summer. Successor to Boris Johnson is likely to be announced in the party's annual conference due to take place in early October

Johnson said he was "sad... to be giving up the best job in the world" and justified fighting on in the final hours to deliver the mandate he won in a general election in December 2019.

In the frenzied hours building up to Johnson's announcement, opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer had welcomed his impending departure.

But Starmer said "a proper change of government" was needed and demanded a no-confidence vote in parliament, potentially triggering a general election, rather than Johnson "clinging on for months and months".

(With inputs from agencies)

