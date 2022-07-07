UK PM Boris Johnson resigns, know who can succeed him

UK PM Boris Johnson has stepped down as a leader of ruling Conservative Party. He announced his decision on Thursday (July 7) in a press address outside his official 10 Downing Street residence. Johnson, who came to power three years ago was increasingly cornered due many scandals within his party. The 'partygate' or the alcohol-fuelled parties at Downing Street right when country was under strict lockdown saw him apologise to the parliament number of times.

With Johnson stepping down, speculations are on as to who would succeed him as the leader of the ruling party and UK's next PM. Here are the contenders widely held to have good shot at the top post.

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak was UK's first Hindu chancellor of the exchequer. He quit on Tuesday citing many scandals within the government. He has been favourite to succeed Johnson but his prospects are dented by questions over his private wealth and family's tax arrangements.

Sunak, 42, has a high profile on social media, and won plaudits for shoring up the economy during the pandemic.

His resignation from the Johnson government has again made him a favourite.

Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt (55), former foreign and health secretary lost leadership contest to Boris Johnson in 2019.



Hunt sent a thinly veiled campaign message for a new leadership bid last month, arguing that under Johnson "we are no longer trusted by the electorate" and "we are set to lose the next general election".

But the fluent Japanese speaker lacks Johnson's charisma. His pre-pandemic record as health secretary was recently savaged by a Johnson ally.

Liz Truss

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, 46, commands popularity among her Conservative Party colleagues. She is liked for her outspokenness and willingness to go on the political attack.

But that has also stoked questions about her judgement, for instance when in February she encouraged Britons to fight in Ukraine. Critics say her leadership posturing is too overt.

Sajid Javid

Javid, former health secretary in Johnson's government was another high-profile name besides Rishi Sunak to quit on Tuesday. He previously resigned as finance minister in 2020

Like Sunak, he also faces questions about his personal wealth and tax affairs.

Ben Wallace

The defence secretary, 52, is considered to be straight talking and has a competent image. He recently topped polls of Tory grassroots' preferred next leader due to his role in the Ukraine crisis. He is a former army officer.

Nadhim Zahawi

Zahawi has been newly appointed as finance minister. He was previously praised for overseeing UK's pandemic vaccines rollout.

Zahawi is a former refugee from Iraq who came to Britain as a child speaking no English. Before entering politics, he co-founded the prominent polling company YouGov.

Tom Tugendhat

The former army officer, 49, is a prominent backbencher who chairs parliament's influential Foreign Affairs Committee.

Tugendhat has indicated he will stand in any leadership contest but there is no love lost between him and Johnson loyalists.

A hawk on China, he has been critical of the government's handling of the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.



Penny Mordaunt

Mordaunt, 49, is the first woman to have been UK defence secretary and is currently a junior trade minister.

The Royal navy reservist is seen as likely to run but considered a long shot.

A strong Brexit supporter and key figure in the 2016 "Leave" campaign, she has been tipped as a potential unity candidate who could draw support from the Conservative party's warring factions.

Dominic Raab

Deputy prime minister and justice secretary Dominic Raab, 48, led the country when Johnson was in intensive care in hospital with Covid-19 in 2020.

The former lawyer and karate black belt is seen as a reliable ally.

But his move to justice from the post of foreign secretary was seen as a demotion after he initially failed to cut short a holiday as the Afghan capital Kabul fell to the Taliban.

(With inputs from agencies)

